The dangerous driving trial for a Conception Bay South man is expected to resume Thursday after a mistake was discovered in an expert report into the accident. Accident investigators say the car Joshua Steele-Young was driving was traveling at 130 km per hour when it left the road. That accident ejected the car’s passenger, leaving her paralyzed. She admits to removing her seat-belt and, during testimony, her injuries wouldn’t have been as serious if she was not thrown from the vehicle. Today, an issue came up with the car’s black box. An expert initially said the position of the wheels reported by the data recorder was an impossibility. They have since revised their position now saying it is possible, leading the defense to question the validity of the expert testimony. The court has given the defense time to have their own expert look into the discrepancy and what it will mean to their case.

