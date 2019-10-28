A trial began in Corner Brook Monday for a woman charged with the death of a 17-year-old student, who was struck and killed while walking to school. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.