Damaged trails lead to lost revenue for snowmobile clubs

The engineering report into the needed repairs on the Newfoundland T’railway was released this week, and repairs are expected to cost in the range of $600,000 to $700,000.

But there’s a been a cost to local snowmobile clubs. With 180 kilometres of trail closed to the public for much of this winter, many people opted not to buy trail stickers.

Dave Noel, with the Exploits TrailNet, is confident his group will be able to make up for the financial losses by next winter.

The Department of Environment and Climate change is starting repairs immediately and several sections of the trail will open right away. Other, more serious washouts, will be fixed this coming summer.