Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador (DFNL) has launched a “No Bull” campaign to promote milk produced here in the province.

The campaign features NL farmers and their families sharing their thoughts on the benefits of local milk, and also debunking myths about local milk.

The campaign is a response to a drop in fluid milk sales, which have decreased by 11% over the past five years.

DFNL says a continued decline in milk sales will not only affect local farmers and the local economy, it will threaten the future of dairy sustainability in the province.

“The only secret ingredient in Newfoundland milk, is milk,” said Crosbie Williams of Pondview Farms in the Goulds, “Our milk is locally produced and processed, and it’s as close to farm-fresh as you can get. If it’s in the coloured cartons, it’s from a local cow on a local farm. That’s how you know it’s fresh and pure.”