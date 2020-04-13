The provincial government’s daily COVID-19 briefings will resume today after a break for the Easter long weekend.

Premier Dwight Ball, Health Minister John Haggie and Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, will speak to the media at 2 p.m., 1:30 in most of Labrador. NTV News will carry the news conference live on television and online.

The province announced a total of six new COVID-19 cases during the Easter weekend, with three on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.