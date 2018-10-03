D-J Composites has agreed to binding arbitration to settle a 21-month lockout, Unifor announced Wednesday evening.

“On Monday we asked Premier Dwight Ball to intervene and stand up for 30 workers who have been on a picket line far too long and we are pleased that with his assistance, we are going to binding arbitration,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor’s National President.

Binding arbitration will eventually lead to a collective agreement, which will end the lockout.

“These 30 workers could have walked away, but instead they stayed and they fought for their right to have a union at work. Their courage and resolve has inspired our entire union, indeed the entire labour movement,” said Lana Payne, Atlantic Regional Director. “Be assured we will continue our fight for stronger labour laws that protects workers in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

“On behalf of all 30 of us we’d like to thank our National union and all the members who came here from across Canada to support us and raise awareness that 92 weeks is too long to be on any picket line,” said Ignatius Oram, Local 597 unit chair.