It was a rough evening for cyclists in the City of St. John’s yesterday.

A male cyclist was taken to hospital with an apparent head injury after a collision on Kenmount Road shortly before 11:30 p.m.. Reports from the scene state the cyclist lost control and veered into a ditch after contact was made with a passing motor vehicle. He was treated on scene by firefighters and paramedics before being placed on a stretcher for transport to hospital.

Earlier in the evening, at about 7:45 p.m., a cyclist and car collided at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Patrick Street. The collision caused moderate damage to the front fender of the vehicle. The rider refused transport to hospital, and left the scene on his own.