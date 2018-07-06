Police are investigating after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Colliers on Thursday.

A woman was cycling on Old Mill Road when she lost control and slid under a pick-up truck that was travelling south on the Conception Bay Highway. The driver of the truck stopped immediately and ambulance, fire and the RCMP were called to the scene.

The woman was transported to the Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not currently believed to be a factor in this incident.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.