The personal information of thousands of people in this province has been accessed by a computer hacker.

The province’s information and privacy commissioner is investigating after a major breach of medical information at LifeLabs, Canada’s largest provider of lab tests for diagnostic purposes. The privacy commissioner says about 18,000 names and MCP numbers were accessed by the hacker, but test results weren’t compromised.

As many as 15 million Canadians were affected.

LifeLabs, which operates primarily in B.C. and Ontario, paid a ransom to the culprit to secure the information. The information and privacy commissioner in this province is talking with LifeLabs to determine whether a formal investigation is needed here.