Maple Big Stick Balogna has turned into more than a meal. This year it will be adorning Christmas trees. As NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports, the homemade ornaments are a big hit.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.