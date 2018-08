Starting today Curb It St. John’s will be taking appointments for free bulk garbage and metal collection. The pickups are scheduled by zone and will take place September 10th to October 13th. Residents are asked to book both over-sized waste and metal collection on the same day. Appointments can be made using the St. John’s Waste and Recycling app, dial 754-CITY (2489) or visit curbitstjohns.ca.

