CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador has rejected the two-year contract extension that the leadership of NAPE accepted in December.

CUPE announced Tuesday it has given notice that it wants to go to the bargaining table to negotiate new collective agreement for its 3,700 public sector members. That’s after the provincial government asked to extend the current collective agreement by two years. The current deal expires in March.

The province and its larger public sector union, NAPE, reached a tentative deal before Christmas on a contract extension that includes a wage increase. NAPE members are voting on the deal this month.

“The government has asked us to extend our agreement, with no discussion of local or sectoral issues.” CUPE N.L. President Sherry Hillier said in a news release. “That’s not how unions work. Our members made it very clear during our pre-bargaining tour in the fall that they want the opportunity to negotiate a fair collective agreement. We are ready to put Boots on the Ground if we have to.”

The current collective agreement expires in March for CUPE members who work in health care, education, libraries, government house, housing, transition houses and group homes.

“The last round of bargaining was difficult and very disappointing,” says CUPE’s lead negotiator, Ed White. “Our members reluctantly accepted a zero wage increase and lost severance packages. Now they are anxious to engage in meaningful bargaining with the employers that they work with on a daily basis.

“It’s obvious that the wage increase being offered in the extended contract is just smoke and mirrors to hide claw backs to pensions and future benefits for new hires.”