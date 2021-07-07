Unionized workers with the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor have rejected the town’s final contract offer and voted 99 per cent in favour of going on strike, CUPE announced Wednesday.

CUPE says the workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2020. Local 1349 President Tammie Greening said in a statement that the 90 percent turnout for the vote showed how committed the members are to protecting the rights and benefits.

“Some of the concessions the employer is asking for, such as complete control of the medical plan and stripping our rights out of the contract, border on dictatorship,” Greening said.

CUPE is planning a rally Wednesday in support of the workers.