A spilled load of crushed stone is causing a major headache for drivers heading east on Pitts Memorial Drive.

Over the lunch hour police responded to a complaint of a load of gravel spilled on the busy highway. When officers arrived on the scene they were met with a cloud of dust and drivers struggling to maintain control of their vehicles.

As a result of the hazard, police were forced to close the eastbound lanes of the highway between the Southlands Boulevard exit and Heavy Tree Road.

As of 2 p.m. the road was still closed as heavy equipment was en route to commence cleanup.