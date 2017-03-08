Crown to appeal Snelgrove’s not guilty verdict

The Crown has decided to appeal Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove’s not guilty verdict.

The appeal is being handle by Crown prosecutor Ian Hollett. |e told NTV News the Crown is appealing based on the judge’s lack of direction to the jury and what it believed to have been an incorrect interpretation of the term consent.

The appeal comes under a subsection of the criminal code that reads “no consent is obtained where the accused induces the complainant to engage in the activity by abusing a position of trust, power or authority”.

Cst. Snelgrove was accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman while on duty in the winter of 2014.

After a two week trial in February, a jury found Snelgrove not guilty, acquitting the RNC officer of his single count of sexual assault.

Protests broke out across the city after the decision with demands for Snelgrove’s removal from the police force. An internal RNC process is ongoing while Snelgrove remains suspended without pay.