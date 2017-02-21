Crown seeks nine years for September crime spree

A Stephenville woman is going to pay a high price for her part in a addiction fueled September crime spree.

Jessica Dunphy’s father turned his daughter in after seeing pictures from a robbery at the bank of Montreal in St. John’s. Dunphy claimed to have had a gun, but she only had a box cutter.

After struggling with a woman making a night deposit Dunphy made off with more than eight hundred dollars. Two days later she held up the Marie’s Mini-Mart on Brookfield Road, getting away with about $160 and a carton of cigarettes.

Her boyfriend, Robert Mahoney, has been charged in connection with that incident.

The next night, Dunphy and Mahoney broke into a woman’s house and stole morphine. The two were armed with knives. Dunphy also had a dirty hypodermic needle and claimed to be HIV positive. She threatened to stab the woman, who was alone with her daughter.

Dunphy was arrested following a traffic stop later that night and has been in custody ever since. The Crown is looking to have Dunphy sent away for nine years; the defense is asking for six years.

Dunphy says she have been addicted to drugs from an early age, and was studying to be a pharmacy technician. She says she is deeply sorry for what she did, and didn’t think of the effects that her crimes would have on people. Judge James Walsh will hand down his decision next month.