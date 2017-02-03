Crown seeking jail time for RCMP officer convicted of assault

Cst. Cameron Lockhart was convicted of a single count of assault in November and on Friday was back in Supreme Court for a his sentencing hearing.

The crown asked the judge for a 14-day jail sentence and a one-year non-supervised probation. On top of that, the crown asked for a two-year firearms ban for the RCMP officer.

The defense is asking for the same time-frame of two weeks, however, to be served under house arrest.

The assault conviction stems from an incident in Bay Roberts in 2009 where Lockhart choked his then girlfriend during an argument. Lockhart was an RCMP officer working out of the Trinity Conception detachment.

In November, Lockhart was found not guilty of seven of eight assault charges against him.