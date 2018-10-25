After six weeks of testimony, the crown in the Steven Neville second-degree murder trial has closed its case. The jury has been sent home until Monday when the defense is expected to begin their arguments.

Over the last six weeks, 14 witnesses have taken the stand. They include witnesses to the Oct. 9, 2010 killing of Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer, as well as the province’s Chief Medical Examiner and RNC police officers who responded that night eight years ago.

Neville was convicted of the crimes in 2013, but that conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada who said there was an issue with the judge’s instruction to the jury.

The crown says Neville was angry over Facebook postings made by Dwyer about his mother. However, Neville’s lawyer say he acted in self-defense, casting Flynn and Dwyer as predators on the hunt for Neville. It is unknown if Neville will take the stand next week or what, if any, evidence the defense will call.