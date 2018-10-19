A major development this morning in the highly-publicized case of former RNC officer Doug Snelgrove, acquitted last year of sexual assault. The Appeal Court is Newfoundland and Labrador has allowed an appeal in the case of Douglas Snelgrove, the RNC officer accused of sexual assault. A new trial will likely be ordered.

Last spring, the Crown decided to appeal the not guilty verdict. The appeal was based on the judge’s lack of direction to the jury and what it believed to have been an incorrect interpretation of the term consent.

The appeal, as outlined in NTV’s March of 2017 story, comes under a subsection of the criminal code that reads “no consent is obtained where the accused induces the complainant to engage in the activity by abusing a position of trust, power or authority.”

Cst. Snelgrove was accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman while on duty in the winter of 2014.

After a two week trial in February of 2017, a jury found Snelgrove not guilty, acquitting the RNC officer of his single count of sexual assault.

Protests broke out across the city after the decision with demands for Snelgrove’s removal from the police force.

NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts is covering the story and will have a full report at 6.