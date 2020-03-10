The Crown has closed its case against three men charged with conspiracy to committee murder.

Lawyers for two of those men say they don’t plan to call any evidence.

The trial centers around a plot to kill Bradley Summers. Dustin Etheridge and John Squires were dressed in black with a 9 mm handgun after picking up a car that could easily be disposed of in May of 2018.

The Crown’s theory was that they were en route to kill Summers.

Etheridge has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Brandon Glasco and Shane Clarke were charged months later.

The case hinges heavily on wiretap evidence.

Today, the judge got to watch a statement that Glasco gave to police following his arrest where he was asked to identified several voices on wiretaps. The judge was also provided with a spread-sheet of text messages that show a timeline of events leading up to the arrests of Squires and Etheridge – that appears to implicate Glasco.

Tomorrow, Squires’ lawyer is expected to call evidence in his defense.