Last month John Roberts, a 51-year-old man who once ran for mayor of Paradise, was acquitted on criminal harassment and sexual assault charges. The Crown believes the judge made a mistake in how she assessed the evidence and has appealed the verdict. According to the prosecution, the provincial court judge, who acquitted Paradise businessman John Roberts of sexual assault, made stereotypical assumptions on how victims are expected to react and therefore the verdict should be overturned. The victims say that during consensual sex, Robert’s sexually assaulted her with a beer bottle. Roberts’ lawyer pointed out that the victim didn’t appear afraid of Roberts, and even confronted him. The judge said this worked against the women’s credibility. That was a mistake, according the crown, prompting them to appeal the judges’ decision. No date has yet been set to hear the appeal.

