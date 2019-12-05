The Crown is appealing a decision by a Newfoundland Supreme Court judge to acquit former Anglican priest and convicted child sex offender Robin Barrett on child pornography charges. Barrett was recently charged and acquitted of distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography. In 2010, he plead guilty and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for similar offences after police found more about 35,000 images and videos on his computer – some depicting children as young as six months old. He remains on the Sex Offender’s Registry for those offences. In 2015, he was arrested again but was found not guilty due to a lack of evidence. The Crown says the Supreme Court judge who heard the case in 2018 made a mistake when he ruled Barrett’s rights were violated.

That ruling resulted in almost all the evidence against Barrett being thrown out. At issue was that after Barrett said he wanted to speak to a lawyer, an officer asked him a question about the crime. The appeal will be heard in March 2020.