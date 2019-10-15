St. John’s city council is looking to make changes at Rawlins Cross. Council will make a decision this evening if it will support the advanced purchase of crosswalk improvement equipment that includes rapid flashing lights.

The lights would be mounted at the side of the roadway on Monkstown Road and King’s Road that cross in the center of the area along Military Road. These are two areas identified with high concern, more than 1,750 people were surveyed and 73 per cent answered in support of the installation. A permanent design, if approved, would include the flashing crosswalk lights in addition to other geometric and landscape improvements.ashing lights installation would cost approximately $25,000 for a single crosswalk and $4000 for the equipment itself (per fixture). Four to five fixtures would be required to cover the improvements contemplated at Rawlin’s Cross, with three warranted locations currently on the Crosswalk Improvement Program list. The cost of the equipment purchase would be funded through the Crosswalk Improvement Program which still has $100,000 available.

Pedestrians would activate the lights when wanting to cross the street – the rapid lights help improve crosswalk safety by alerting drivers of people at crossings. The Crosswalk Improvements are generally used at crosswalk locations where a traffic signal is needed but an enhancement is warranted.

Rawlins Cross is still a pilot project and preparation of the final report and recommendations are ongoing and are awaiting collision statistics for the area.