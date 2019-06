PC leader Ches Crosbie will face his party’s rank and file when the Tories hold their annual general meeting in the fall. Crosbie fell short of defeating the Liberals in the provincial election, but he says he wants to lead the Tories again in the next election. The PC constitution does not provide for an automatic leadership review the same way the Liberal constitution does, but Crosbie says there are mechanisms to allow for one if members want.

