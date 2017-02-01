Criminal charges laid against school bus inspection station

A garage in St. John’s has been charged with falsifying school bus inspections. Peter Roche, the owner of Roche’s Automotive Services, is personally facing 44 criminal charges and his company is facing 44 more.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
scattered clouds
-4.8°C
-4.8°
-4.8°
100%
3kmh
48%
Thu
-5°
Fri
-3°
Sat
-7°
Sun
-7°
Mon
-6°
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.