Crime spree results in seven-year prison sentence

A 27-year-old Stephenville woman who came to St. John’s to try and get into a drug treatment program has been sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in three armed robberies, including a home invasion.

Jessica Dunphy’s father was in court Friday to support the daughter he raised, but in the end it was he who turned her in.

He said he had no choice; it was the only way to save her life.

He blames Jessica Dunphy’s boyfriend for getting her involved in crime. Raymond Mahoney has pleaded guilty to two robberies and will be sentenced March 7.

Dunphy started using drugs in Grade 9. By the age of 22 she had progressed to cocaine and quickly became an intravenous drug user.

In September, Dunphy held up a woman making a night deposit at the Bank of Montreal on Topsail Road. The woman was injured in the struggle.

Two days later Dunphy held up the Marie’s Mini Mart on Brookfield Road. A day later, armed with a knife and a dirty hypodermic needle and claiming to be HIV positive, she broke into a woman’s house while she was home and stole the woman’s morphine.

The crown wanted Dunphy sent away for nine years. Judge James Walsh said that would be crushing, instead giving Dunphy enhanced credit for her time in custody. She has six years, four months to serve.