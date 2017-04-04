Crews search Kelligrews waters for potential missing person

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed that a witness claims to have seen an individual dissapear off ice pans on Kelligrews waters this afternoon.

“We don’t have any reports of missing persons or anything to go by at this point,” said Cst. Geoff Higdon of the RNC. “All we are going by is the report that there was an individual on the ice pans.”

The call came in around noon. Since then, the Rovers Search and Rescue, Canadian Coast Guards RNC and C.B.S. Fire Department have been scanning the area.

“We are hoping it’s a false alarm,” said Higdon. “But we are treating it like a missing person.”

A helicopter from Gander has now been called in to join the search.

