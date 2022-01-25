SHARE
Firefighters and police responded to a fire in a storage shed next to Traders on Freshwater Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial structure fire in the centre of St. John’s late Monday evening.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the side of Traders on Freshwater Road at about 11:45 p.m. and called 911. When crews arrived they discovered fire in a small storage shed next to the building. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in short order, limiting damage to the small structure. The fire appeared suspicious in nature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the incident.

SJRFD Firefighter Brandon O’Neill uses a thermal imaging camera to ensure no hot spots remain inside a shed following a suspicious fire. Also pictured is Fire Lieutenant Bob Connolly. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Jeremy Nixon drains a fire hose following a suspicious fire in St. John’s. Also pictured is Firefighter Brandon O’Neill. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Paul Ash approaches a shed alongside a centre-city business following a suspicious fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)