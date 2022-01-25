Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial structure fire in the centre of St. John’s late Monday evening.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the side of Traders on Freshwater Road at about 11:45 p.m. and called 911. When crews arrived they discovered fire in a small storage shed next to the building. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in short order, limiting damage to the small structure. The fire appeared suspicious in nature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the incident.