A judge will have to take an undercover police officer’s word at face value after hundreds of pages of messages between the accused and the officer were not entered into evidence during a child luring trial.

Jeff Fowler is a 31-year-old man, not a 21-year-old woman as police say he portrayed himself in a Craigslist ad in June of 2016. Police responded to the ad, pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. Over several months, they allegedly carried on a lengthy conversation but the judge was never given those messages.

Police say that Fowler requested intimate photos from the undercover officer. Today, the judge asked where those messages are.

The Defence says there is no evidence that Fowler ever received or read the message where the undercover officer claimed to be 15-years-old, or what photos he may have requested that the officer send him. The defence says this is where doubt comes into play.

The judge will hand down her decision next month.