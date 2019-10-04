It will be 2029 before Craig Pope is eligible to be paroled. He was handed a life sentence after being convicted of second degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Jonathon Collins.

Collins and Pope were friends, they had spent the day together, but in the afternoon an argument ensued over sixty dollars. It became physical, and Collins was stabbed, left to die in the street.

The judge said Collins wasn’t the only victim, his parents, sister and children are also victims. They will carry the lost with them thought out their lives.

The judge says that no sentence that he can hand down can bring back Collins. Second degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Today the judge set Pope’s parole eligibility at twelve years. Pope had said he will appeal.