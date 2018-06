A preliminary inquiry has determined that there is enough evidence to send a 31-year-old man to trial for second degree murder.

Craig Pope is accused of stabbing 36-year-old David Jonathon Collins in September of 2017. The two men were involved in a fight. Pope is reported to have fled the scene in a taxi. Collins was left to die on Alderberry Lane, near Mundy Pond.

Pope was arrested later in the day and remains in custody. Trial dates could be set as early as September.