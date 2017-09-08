Craig Pope appeared in court Friday to face a charge of second-degree murder after 36-year-old David Collins was stabbed to death on Thursday. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.