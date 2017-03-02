Government cracking down on impaired driving

Government is getting tough on impaired drivers with new amendments to the Highway Traffic Act.

Starting soon, if you drive drunk be prepared to lose your vehicle, be forced to use an ignition interlock device when you get your license back and, if you’re under 22 years old and have anything to drink, you can be charged.

In 2015, a federal report gave this province’s drunk driving legislation a failing grade. The new legislation aims to change that. It is something Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have been lobbying for.

Patricia Hynes-Coates knows firsthand the costs of impaired driving. She lost her stepson in August 2013 to a drunk driver and has been a driving force behind the new law.

“MADD Canada welcomes this legislatio n. The measures being proposed are effective ways to reduce impaired driving, and reduce crashes, deaths and injuries,” she says. “We thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labra

dor for its leadership in bringing these measures forward, and its commitment to improving road safety in the province.”

St. John’s has the highest rate of impaired driving in the country, and the provincial rate is not much better. Young people have the highest rate of injuries or death due to impaired driving.

“The consequences of impaired driving have devastating and far-reaching effects for families and communities across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Perry Trimper, Minister of Service NL. “Today, government is taking action to make our highways safer for everyone by making changes that will prevent impaired drivers from committing repeat offences, and help the young people of our province develop sober driving habits.”