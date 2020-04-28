Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday there was a confrontation between truck drivers and protestors in the Town of South Brook.

An injunction was granted to OCI preventing the protesters from blocking the trucks, and the drivers had decided to begin moving. That was when a vehicle is alleged to have collided front on with the tractor trailer and protesters piled on to the hood of the second rig.

By noon on Tuesday, the trucks began to roll toward the fish plant, but were being slowed by protesters. RCMP were on hand ticketing the drivers who were interfering with their progress.

OCI said the trucks had successfully offloaded their cargo by the end of the day.