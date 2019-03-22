Residents of Cowan Heights in St John’s awoke to reports of a coyote prowling around their neighbourhood this morning. Images of the coyote roaming on Canada Drive and Portland Place in the city’s west end have been getting a lot of online attention.

A series of images that surfaced on a Cowan Heights community Facebook page report the animal was sighted between 7:30 and 8 a.m. While coyote sightings are not unheard of in the metro region, residents should be mindful when letting pets outside and take steps to ensure all outside garbage is secured.

If a coyote approaches, it’s important to stay calm and try to keep a distance from the animal.