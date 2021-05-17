COVID vaccination appointments are now available to everyone in the province aged 12 and up. Children between 12 and 17 years of age are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

With the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine program to include students 12 years and older, it is important to ensure the correct timing is maintained between the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines such as HPV, Hepatitis B and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) that an individual may have received before or after a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the school vaccination program, please visit https://www.gov.nl.ca/hcs/publichealth/cdc/immunizations.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) recommends:

To wait for at least 14 days after the administration of another vaccine before administering a COVID-19 vaccine.

To wait for at least 28 days after the administration of each dose of COVID-19 vaccine before the administration of another vaccine.

When students, 12 years and older, are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, the timeframes between vaccines should be considered. For example:

Anyone 12 years and older:

Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 28 days before receiving another vaccine such as HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine.

Individuals who received a HPV, Hepatitis B, or any other vaccine should wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 16 years and older who is an essential worker (retail/grocery store employee):

Individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 28 days before receiving the Tdap vaccine.

Individuals who received a Tdap vaccine should wait at least 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser(Google Chrome is the preferred browser. If you experience issues accessing/loading the site, please open Google Chrome and clear your web browsing cache by clicking Ctrl+F5).https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

select your preferred location and follow directions.

Central Health: portal.healthmyself.net/nlcentralhealt…

Western Health: portal.healthmyself.net/nlwesternhealt…

Labrador-Grenfell Health: lghealth.ca/vaccine

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine .

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-May-3.pdf.

For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.