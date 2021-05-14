People 30 years of age and older as of December 31 can now book an appointment for a mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) COVID-19 vaccination.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser. If you experience issues accessing/loading the site, please open Google Chrome and clear your web browsing cache by clicking Ctrl+F5.). https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

select your preferred location and follow directions.

Western Health: portal.healthmyself.net/nlwesternhealt…

Central Health: portal.healthmyself.net/nlcentralhealt…

Labrador-Grenfell Health: https://www.lghealth.ca/vaccine

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine .

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-May-3.pdf.