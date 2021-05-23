Wednesday, May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To arrange testing, people can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. Information on community wide testing is also available on Central Health’s website.

People who worked at or visited the pharmacy and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

People who worked at or visited the pharmacy and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Please note that this advice on isolation does not apply to close contacts of recent cases in the region who have already been contacted by Public Health.

The pharmacy has been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.