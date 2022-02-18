Newfoundland and Labrador has 13 people in hospital because of COVID-19, eight in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 227 new recoveries – 145 in the Eastern Health region, 32 in the Central Health region, 23 in the Western Health region and 27 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 19,473 people have recovered.

There are 234 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 16. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 234 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 163

Central Health region – 24

Western Health region – 32

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 15

There are currently 1,757 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,292

Central Health – 134

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 92

Western Health – 239

A total of 1,279 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 500,796 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health announced on February 16, 2022, a phased approach to lifting long-term public health restrictions. By March 14, 2022, provided epidemiology remains favourable, all restrictions will be lifted, including capacity limits, masking, and proof of vaccination requirements. More information on planned measures can be found here.