Public Health is aware of potential COVID-19 exposures on the following flights to the coast of Labrador:

Air Borealis, Flight # PB961, December 20, 2021 (all stops)

Air Borealis, Flight # PB962, December 20, 2021 (all stops)

Air Borealis, Flight # PB961, December 21, 2021 (all stops)

Air Borealis, Flight # PB962, December 21, 2021 (all stops)

Public Health in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region is working with leadership and officials from the Nunatsiavut Department of Health and Social Development and Mushuau Innu First Nation to contact travellers identified from the flight manifests.

Public Health is advising those who were on any of these flights to isolate immediately and arrange testing by calling 8-1-1 or completing an online assessment. Individuals who have already been contacted directly by Public Health do not need to call 8-1-1 or complete an assessment.

People who share a household with travellers who were on these flights should also isolate until the traveller receives a negative test.