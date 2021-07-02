Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The one new confirmed case was reported Thursday, July 1 and is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There have been two new recoveries in the province since the last public advisory. On Thursday, July 1, there were two recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,372 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the four active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 160,691 people have been tested.