A presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey’s Bay mine has turned negative, Public Health announced Sunday.

The individual’s initial sample and an additional sample from the individual were both tested at the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory overnight. Both samples tested negative for COVID-19. This means the individual does not have COVID-19. This also means the total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 291.

Public Health officials always treat presumptive positive cases as true positive cases. As a result, Public Health completed contact tracing. All those individuals who had been informed that they were possible contacts of this case will be contacted by Public Health with further direction.

The case was a man in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a worker at the Voisey’s Bay mine site in northern Labrador.