Many businesses will reopen in limited capacities Monday as the province moves to Alert Level 3. No new cases were announced on Sunday. NTV’s Jodi Cooke and Beth Penney report.

The government says the focus of Alert Level 3 is to control the transmission of COVID-19, while further relaxing public health measures.

Public Health will carefully monitor each alert level to determine the pace at which restrictions can be relaxed or strengthened. Moving to another alert level depends on several factors including the number of new cases of COVID-19, an increase in community transmission, and health system capacity.

Gatherings and Public Spaces

Gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings are expanded to 20 people in Alert Level 3, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Wakes remain prohibited.

The expansion to outdoor gatherings with 20 people means individuals who are not symptomatic can now hold activities like backyard get-togethers or family barbecues, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

At all gatherings, individuals are reminded that:

The maximum number of people allowed is 20;

Those 20 people must be able to maintain physical distancing;

Those people who are not in the same bubble should be six feet apart;

Providing and sharing food is not recommended;

People should practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette and good hand hygiene; and,

If you are sick and invited to a gathering, you must stay home.

The rules for extended bubbles announced on May 29 continue to apply in Alert Level 3. People are reminded that if there is anyone self-isolating in a particular household, people living in that household cannot join bubbles with anyone else until the isolation period is over.

Outdoor and Recreational Activities

As long as people are well and not required to self-isolate for any reason, outdoor activities are encouraged. Activities, like walking, hiking, or bike riding, are all encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Responsible travel within the province is permitted in Alert Level 3. People can go to their vacation or summer homes, cabins or cottages, hotel or commercial accommodations, and visit national and provincial parks. People are reminded; however, that intra-provincial travel is only permitted for those who are already in the province. Non-essential travel outside of the province is not recommended at this time.

Provincial, municipal and private campgrounds are permitted to open for limited overnight camping with restrictions. Overnight camping access will be limited to self-contained units, including RVs or cabins that have a water supply, holding tanks and personal washroom facilities. Except for pit privies, toilet and laundry facilities, all shared facilities, such as showers, cookhouses, clubhouses, communal fire pits and firewood distribution centres must remain closed. Laundry facilities can only be used by one household at a time.

Summer day camps can operate with restrictions.

Medium-risk outdoor recreational activities can resume in Alert Level 3. This means outdoor sports activities like soccer, baseball, and volleyball can take place with restrictions. These activities are for groups of 20 people or less, including coaches and athletes. Spectators must maintain physical distancing.

Outdoor pools can operate with a limit of 20 people in the pool/deck area, including staff, and they must be able to maintain physical distancing. Licensed outdoor pools have chemical treatment that provides protection against the potential spread of COVID-19 from pool water.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, indoor tennis and squash facilities, arenas, indoor pools, indoor gymnasium and court facilities, dance studios and performance spaces remain closed in Alert Level 3.

Health Care Services

The four regional health authorities will continue to allow some health care services to resume during Alert Level 3. Information on these services will be made available to the public through the regional health authorities in the coming days.

Private health care clinics can reopen in accordance with public health guidelines.

Virtual care options continue to be available. It is encouraged that virtual care be provided, as much as possible.

People are reminded that all visitor restrictions for health care facilities throughout the province remain in place. Public health orders related to long-term care homes, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities remain in effect. These are expected to change during Alert Level 3. Information on these changes will be provided in the coming days.

Businesses and Services

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can open in Alert Level 3 with restrictions. These retail stores can still continue to offer online or telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up options.

Retail stores are also allowed to sell scratch and break open lotto tickets in-store.

Personal service establishments including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing and tattooing salons, and tanning salons can open with restrictions.

Alert Level 3 will see the further expansion of daycare operations.

Restaurants can open at reduced occupancy. Buffets remain prohibited. Take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted.

Bars and lounges remain closed, as do cinemas.

Public or Private Transit Services

As businesses begin to open again, there may be an increase in public transit usage.

Transit users are encouraged to practice physical distancing from other passengers, where possible. When physical distancing is not possible, it is strongly recommended that passengers wear a non-medical mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth.

Public transit buses may allow a maximum of 19 passengers on board a full-sized bus at any time and 50 per cent capacity for other sized transit buses or vans.

To be successful in Alert Level 3 and for the foreseeable future, all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians must continue to adhere to the proven core personal public health measures.

These measures include:

Stay informed, be prepared, and follow public health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Maintain physical distancing;

Wear a non-medical mask or face covering when you are in public and unable to maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites;

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others;

Work from home, where possible; and,

Shop online and use curb side pick-up, where possible.

A Business Response Team is in place to support businesses. Businesses who have questions can call 1-833-771-0696 or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca.

To help support businesses in educating their customers and employees on best practices to avoid the spread of COVID-19, a series of posters that can be printed and placed throughout workplaces or businesses is available online.

For more information on Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 Alert System, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/.