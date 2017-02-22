Covicted murder Ignatius Miller charged with assault causing bodily harm

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his uncle is back in custody after serving a life sentence.

Ignatius Joseph Miller was 20 when he killed his uncle, Kenneth Walsh, with an axe in the driveway of his family’s home in the Placentia Bay community of Jerseyside.

It happened in August of 1996. In 2013, after serving 17 years, he was released on day parole.

In granting full parole, the parole board acknowledged the absence of concerns over Miller’s behavior.

His problems with drugs and alcohol were overcome and in 2012 a psychological assessment put him in the low range to re-offend.

Just hours after ringing in the New Year, police were called to C.B.S. to investigate an assault. Ignatius miller, now 40, was arrested at a home in Foxtrap.

He’s back in custody and facing new charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the offenses. A trial is scheduled for April 20th.