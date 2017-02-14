Court ruling affirms right of police to pose as minors

An appeal court ruling has affirmed the right of police officers to pose as underage children in their efforts to catch predators.
- Advertisement -
Obtaining the Campaigns list from the server has failed! Server returned unexpected content.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
overcast clouds
0.5°C
0.5°
0.5°
92%
17.3kmh
92%
Wed
0°
Thu
-1°
Fri
0°
Sat
-1°
Sun
1°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.