Charges were sworn Friday against 10 correctional officers for the death of Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

Henoche was awaiting trial for murder when he died in custody in November 2019. Three corrections officers have been charged with manslaughter. They have been identified in court documents as Jason Anthony, David Constantine and Jeff Thistle. Thistle is also charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

Seven other officers have been charged with criminal negligence causing death. They are Daniel Dalton, Stefan Cumby, Riley Ricks, Scott Dwyer, Chris Coady, Lori Williams and Jenine Rickert.

They will be formally charged in court Feb. 11. None of them are in custody. All have been suspended from their jobs with pay.