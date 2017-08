A couple from Flat Bay were arrested for possession with the purpose of trafficking on Friday. With the help of the K9 unit, Bay St. George RCMP discovered half a pound of cocaine, a quantity of cash and two fire arms inside the home. Further evidence of dealing was apparent. The 40 year old Flat Bay man and 41 year-old woman from St. John’s were arrested and scheduled to appear in Stephenville court in November.

