Two people and their pets fell through the ice at Admiral’s Green Golf Course Sunday afternoon. The couple was out walking their dogs in Pippy Park when one of the pets walked out onto the frozen pond and fell through. The woman slowly crawled over to save the animal but fell through herself. Her husband then tried to save them all but the thin ice could not hold his weight. Emergency crews were quick to arrive on scene, by that time the couple had made their way safely back to dry land. The woman was taken to hospital for medical attention; she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.