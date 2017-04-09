Couple faces multiple charges after traffic safety stop on Peacekeepers Way, CBS

Around 11:30 Saturday morning Police conducted a traffic safety stop in the area of Peacekeepers Way, CBS. Investigation resulted in charges against both the driver and passenger of the vehicle. The female passenger and owner of the car was charged with failure to transfer ownership, failing to obtain valid insurance and allowing someone to operate an uninsured vehicle. The two overlooked notifying the DMV of a recent address change. The insurance policy card produced was no longer in effect, resulting in further charges laid. The 32 year-old male driver was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance. He previously owed over $4,000 in fines. Both parties were released from custody to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was sent to impound.