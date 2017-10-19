Country Ribbon has reached a tentative agreement with 300 unionized employees, NAPE announced Thursday afternoon.

NAPE President Jerry Earle says the tentative agreement includes monetary increases in wages as well as improvements in contract language. Details will be released to members at a ratification meeting, which is currently being scheduled.

“This tentative agreement means that our proud, dedicated and hard-working members can continue to make high-quality chicken products right here in Newfoundland and Labrador,” Earle said in a statement. “We are confident that our team has reached an agreement that will be satisfactory to members.”